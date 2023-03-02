The Horrific Greek Train Tragedy

A passenger train carrying around 350 people collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa in northern Greece early on Wednesday morning, killing at least 43 people and injuring many others.

IMAGE: Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned as a 'basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.'

The station master at Larissa has been arrested. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Many of those traveling on the passenger train were students returning from holiday. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Search operations went on all night to rescue the victims, some of who will have to be identified by their DNA. Photograph: Giannis Floulis/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site. Two compartments of the passenger train caught fire. Photograph: Giannis Floulis/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers check for casualties. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed train carriages at the site. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a body from the site. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: A medic treats an injured passenger. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Passengers who survived the collision. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives and friends wait for news about the missing. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the site of the tragedy. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

