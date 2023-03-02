News
The Horrific Greek Train Tragedy

The Horrific Greek Train Tragedy

By REDIFF NEWS
March 02, 2023 13:51 IST
A passenger train carrying around 350 people collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa in northern Greece early on Wednesday morning, killing at least 43 people and injuring many others.

Grim glimpses of the aftermath of the tragedy:

 

IMAGE: Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned as a 'basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.'
The station master at Larissa has been arrested. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Many of those traveling on the passenger train were students returning from holiday. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Search operations went on all night to rescue the victims, some of who will have to be identified by their DNA. Photograph: Giannis Floulis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site. Two compartments of the passenger train caught fire. Photograph: Giannis Floulis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers check for casualties. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed train carriages at the site. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a body from the site. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medic treats an injured passenger. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Passengers who survived the collision. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives and friends wait for news about the missing. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the site of the tragedy. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Next to train wreck, she sang 'My heart'll go on'
'I have lost my world'
'Real tragedy is the attitude of railways to people'
PM, LoP, CJI to advise Prez on CEC appointment: SC
'Like his father he is a self-made man'
Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll
MAPPED: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
