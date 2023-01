Here's wishing these babies a Wonderful Lifetime Ahead!

IMAGE: Nurses take care of newborn babies at the Nowrosjee Wadia maternity hospital in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Nurses check on the babies born on the 1st day of 2023 at a government hospital in Dharmanagar, Tripura. Photograph: ANI Photo

