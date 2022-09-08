The Falcon And The Iceman

After bunkering in the Kremlin through the pandemic, Vladimir Putin is getting out and about these days.

Recent sightings of Russia's current Tsar:

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin at the Kamchatka falcon breeding centre in Kamchatka. Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Does the falcon seem scared of Putin? Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, at the Vostok-2022 (East-2022) military drills at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the far eastern Primorsky region. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin views the military drills. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: At the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin with Li Zhanshu, left, the third most important leader in China's Communist party.

Li is chairman of the standing committee of China's national people's congress. Photograph: Sputnik/Aleksey Smirnov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin listens to Myanmar's Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing during a meeting on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Photograph: Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com