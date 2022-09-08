News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Falcon And The Iceman

The Falcon And The Iceman

By Rediff News Bureau
September 08, 2022 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After bunkering in the Kremlin through the pandemic, Vladimir Putin is getting out and about these days.

Recent sightings of Russia's current Tsar:

 

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin at the Kamchatka falcon breeding centre in Kamchatka. Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Does the falcon seem scared of Putin? Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, at the Vostok-2022 (East-2022) military drills at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the far eastern Primorsky region. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin views the military drills. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: At the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin with Li Zhanshu, left, the third most important leader in China's Communist party.
Li is chairman of the standing committee of China's national people's congress. Photograph: Sputnik/Aleksey Smirnov/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin listens to Myanmar's Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing during a meeting on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Photograph: Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Gorbachev was an idealist; Putin is a realist'
'Gorbachev was an idealist; Putin is a realist'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'Putin is a goonda'
'Putin is a goonda'
Mithila's Wish For Onam!
Mithila's Wish For Onam!
What Is Nitish Kumar Up To?
What Is Nitish Kumar Up To?
PIX: Alcaraz wins thriller; Swiatek, Tiafoe in semis
PIX: Alcaraz wins thriller; Swiatek, Tiafoe in semis
Shahid's JOYOUS Dance With Mira!
Shahid's JOYOUS Dance With Mira!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess

Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess

The Spy Who Dined With Me

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances