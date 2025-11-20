The Delhi Blast: What We Know So Far

Ten days after the devastating car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi, in which 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured, investigators say the incident is part of a broader terror conspiracy involving a network of radicalised individuals based in Faridabad in Haryana, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir.

IMAGE: The Pulwama, Kashmir-based mother of Dr Muzammil Shakil, shows a picture of her son on a mobile phone after her son's arrest in Faridabad, November 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A major breakthrough came on Monday, November 17, with the arrest of Aamir Rashid Ali, who is alleged to have helped procure the Hyundai i20 car which exploded in Delhi on November 10.

How the events unfolded and who are the suspects arrested so far.

What Happened On November 10

On the evening of November 10, a white Hyundai i20 stopped at a traffic signal close to Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station.

At around 6:52 pm, the vehicle exploded, destroying nearby vehicles, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Initial investigations suggested that the car was rigged with powerful explosives consist of ammonium nitrate, oil and detonators.

Faridabad Terror Network: Explosive Cache Discovered

(Just hours before the deadly blast)

Ahead of the blast, law enforcement agencies discovered a terror module operating out of Faridabad.

In two rented premises, nearly 2,900 kg of explosive material was recovered, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, sulphur, timers, detonators and remote controls.

Officials allege that this material had been discreetly accumulated for between 30 to 40 days.

Key Figures Under Investigation

At the centre of the probe was Dr Umar Mohammad, the man driving the i20 car, also known as Umar Un Nabi, a native of Pulwama in Kashmir, with ties to the Al-Falah university in Faridabad.

Initially, investigators believed Umar panicked after his associates were arrested and may have triggered the explosion using a detonator.

On Tuesday, a video of Umar was broadcast where he praised suicide attack and said there was nothing wrong in death by suicide.

Umar repeatedly claimed in the video that suicide bombing is a 'misunderstood concept', arguing that such acts should not be classified as suicide but as 'martyrdom missions'.

IMAGE: The devastation caused by the car blast near the Red Fort. Photograph: ANI Photo

Who Was Involved and What They Did

Dr Umar Mohammad (Umar un Nabi)

From Pulwama, Kashmir, Umar drove the i20 that exploded near the Red Fort.

Apparently, he had established a secret lab in his Faridabad home to test explosive mixtures.

Forensic traces of ammonium nitrate were found in his hostel room.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel (Ganie)

A Kashmiri doctor working at Al Falah University/hospital, his rented accommodation yielded hundreds of kilograms of ammonium nitrate, along with timers, detonators, and rifles.

He allegedly purchased large quantities of fertiliser and ammonium nitrate from shops in Haryana's Nuh district.

Investigators state his diaries detail plans to target multiple locations; they also show how funds were pooled and routed.

It is alleged that he had links to terrorist organisations based in Pakistan like Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather

A resident of Qazigund area in south Kashmir, he served as a senior resident at the Government Medical College in Anantnag until October 2024.

It was Adil who led investigators to the terror module.

On October 27, Jaish-e-Mohammed posters appeared in Srinagar.

During the investigation, Dr G V Sandeep Chakravarty, the senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, found CCTV footage capturing Adil pasting the posters with three others.

The posters pasted in the Bunpora Nowgam area of Srinagar warned Kashmiris from 'sheltering Indian predators'.

'Some people shelter these Indian predators in their shops, which obstructs our work; therefore we want to say openly to those people: Stop, otherwise strict action will be taken against them as well,' the poster warned, which was signed by 'Commander Hanzala Bhai'.

Nine days later, on November 6, Adil was arrested from Ambala Road, Saharanpur, in Uttar Pradesh.

Adil had met Umar while working in Anantnag. He is believed to have facilitated communications and logistics.

According to the probe, Adil helped in moving explosive material and other components between locations.

Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid

All three were caught on camera while pasting the Jaish-e-Mohammed posters and arrested later.

Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay

An imam from Shopian is accused of being the mastermind of the terror module.

Dr Shaheen Shahid

The police recovered a Maruti Brezza car registered in her name (or linked to her) that was allegedly used in transporting arms and explosives.

She reportedly made disclosures during interrogation that implicated Umar as the module's central planner.

Dr Parvez Saeed Ansari

Shaheen Shahid's brother, he did his MBBS from the Era Medical College in Lucknow.

At this moment, the police claims Parvez, like his sister Shaheen, was a part of a larger conspiracy.

Other Associates & Suppliers

Dinesh Kumar (alias Dabbu Singla)

A fertiliser dealer from Pinangwan in Haryana's Nuh region who is accused of supplying large quantities of ammonium nitrate to the module.

Imam Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq

The imam of the Al-Falah mosque in Faridabad. The police believe he has connections with the terror module.

IMAGE: The Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the accused, Dr Muzammil, built a relationship with Hafeez through the mosque and gradually gained his trust.

Muzammil later rented a room in Hafeez's Fatehpur Taga house for a small amount, claiming he needed space to store personal belongings.

Additional explosives weighing nearly 360 kg were recovered from another room in Dhauj village owned by Hafeez and rented by Muzammil.

Jasir Bilal Wani

Arrested from Srinagar on November 17, the police believe he provided technical support for the planned attacks by working closely with Umar, the man driving the fateful i20.

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui

Chairperson of the Al-Falah group was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to alleged fraudulent accreditation claims and financial irregularities at the group's educational institutions. He has not been linked to the Delhi blast yet.

How Terrorists Procured Ammonium Nitrate

The procurement chain was traced to fertiliser shops in Nuh district, Haryana.

Investigators say Umar, Muzammil and others posed as farmhouse owners to make these purchases.

Over several months, they bought ammonium nitrate in small quantities, gradually accumulating more than 1,000 kg.

Payments to the suppliers were reportedly made digitally, and the module is said to have pooled funds (reportedly around ₹20 lakh) to finance the purchase of fertiliser and explosive ingredients.

One of the fertiliser dealers, Dinesh Kumar, was arrested for allegedly selling 300 kg of ammonium nitrate to the group.

He didn't check their buyers' background before selling the ammonium nitrate.