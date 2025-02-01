HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The defence Budget for this year is...

The defence Budget for this year is...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 14:33 IST

x

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 6,81,210 crore for the defence budget for 2025-26, up from last year's outlay of Rs 6,21,940 crore.

IMAGE: India shows its military might at the 76th Republic Day parade, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The total capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 1,92,387 crore.

The revenue expenditure has been put at Rs 4,88,822 crore, including Rs 1,60,795 crore for pensions.

 

Under capital expenditure, Rs 48,614 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aero engines while Rs 24,390 crore has been allocated for the naval fleet.

An amount of Rs 63,099 crore has been set aside for other equipment.

In 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 6,21,940 crore for the defence budget. The capital outlay was pegged at Rs 1,72,000 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority
Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority
New Tax Rates Confusing? Ask Our Experts
New Tax Rates Confusing? Ask Our Experts
Defence Budget Can't Beat Inflation!
Defence Budget Can't Beat Inflation!
New I-T Bill next week; 100% FDI in insurance sector
New I-T Bill next week; 100% FDI in insurance sector

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Indian Air Force shows its strength in Kutch2:07

Indian Air Force shows its strength in Kutch

US President Trump departs White House, en route to Mar-A-Lago1:11

US President Trump departs White House, en route to...

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before Budget1:17

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD