The 13 Men Killed In A Manipur Gunfight

Thirteen bullet-riddled bodies were recovered in Leithu, Manipur, 100 kilometres from their homes. According to officials, the men were aged between 17 and 47.

IMAGE: Women shower flower petals on the vehicle carrying one of the bodies outside the hospital morgue in Imphal, December 5, 2023. All photographs: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members mourn outside the hospital morgue.

IMAGE: People gather around the body of one of the victims outside the morgue.

