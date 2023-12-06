News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The 13 Men Killed In A Manipur Gunfight

The 13 Men Killed In A Manipur Gunfight

By REDIFF NEWS
December 06, 2023 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thirteen bullet-riddled bodies were recovered in Leithu, Manipur, 100 kilometres from their homes. According to officials, the men were aged between 17 and 47.

 

IMAGE: Women shower flower petals on the vehicle carrying one of the bodies outside the hospital morgue in Imphal, December 5, 2023. All photographs: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family members mourn outside the hospital morgue.

 

IMAGE: People gather around the body of one of the victims outside the morgue.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Peace accord with insurgent group soon: Manipur CM
Peace accord with insurgent group soon: Manipur CM
'MHA has a list of Manipur terrorists'
'MHA has a list of Manipur terrorists'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur

13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur

SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur

SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances