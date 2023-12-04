News
Rediff.com  » News » 13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur

13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 04, 2023 18:50 IST
At least 13 people were killed in a gun-battle between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol an area in Imphal. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.

 

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district said.

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.

Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
