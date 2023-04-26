News
Rediff.com  » News » 'That is how...': Aamir Khan praises Modi's Mann Ki Baat @ 100

'That is how...': Aamir Khan praises Modi's Mann Ki Baat @ 100

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2023 12:55 IST
"Mann Ki Baat" is an important piece of communication through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 'National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100'.

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

The 100th episode of the prime minister's monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

 

"It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading...

"That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It's an) important communication that happens in 'Mann Ki Baat'," Khan told PTI.

Asked if Modi only talks about his "mann ki baat" (what he wants to talk about) in the radio programme, the Bollywood star said, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

Later in the day, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor will participate in a panel called Awahan Se Jan Andolan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
