Always had faith in people: Modi in Mann ki Baat

June 30, 2019 12:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' and said, "When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am 'overconfident'. However, I always had faith in the people of India".

In the first edition of his popular monthly radio address after Bharatiya Janata Party's mega victory in the Lok Sabha election, PM Modi said he was undergoing a bout of emptiness as he was not able to address the nation through Mann Ki Baat.

"The rigours of elections called for hectic preoccupation, but one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of Mann Ki Baat. For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void. It used to be a chat in a genial atmosphere amidst the warmth of one's own family of 130 crore countrymen; we would listen, we would re-iterate; at times our expressions would turn into an inspiration for someone close to us," he said.

"You possibly do not know that you are the ones who make me walk, who make me run and keep me full of life and zest... this is the very bond that I used to miss. My heart is filled to the brim with joy today," the PM stated while addressing the nation on radio.

The PM also commented on his trip to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand right before the counting day, and said that his secluded time in the cave allowed him to compensate for the emptiness caused by not being able to address the nation.

"I shall not reveal other things today, but I certainly want to tell you that perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat had to go through," he said.

He also expressed happiness over the messages written by the citizens saying that they miss Mann Ki Baat. "When I read them when I hear them, it gives me joy. There are times when I feel that this is a part of my spiritual journey from I' to We," PM Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pitched for conservation of rain water, saying there is a pressing need to make water conservation a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

He also said 'one size fits all' approach is not required in water conservation.

"In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water," he said.

Modi appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation.

He also urged people to share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation.

"If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water (conservation), do share the details," he said.

He asked people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation.

Several cities across India are facing water shortage as water level in various dams and water bodies has gone down significantly.

-- With inputs from PTI