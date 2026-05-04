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Thane Consultant Duped With False Tender Promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 09:15 IST

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A Thane-based business consultant was allegedly defrauded of ₹98 lakh after being promised lucrative returns from a fraudulent government tender, highlighting the risks of investment scams.

Key Points

  • Thane business consultant allegedly cheated of ₹98 lakh.
  • Accused promised profits from a Uttar Pradesh government tender.
  • The victim transferred funds between April and December 2025.
  • Police have registered an FIR against the accused for cheating and breach of trust.
  • Investigation underway into the tender fraud case in Thane.

Two persons have allegedly cheated a 52-year-old business consultant from Thane in Maharashtra of Rs 98 lakh by promising him profits from a government tender, police said on Monday.

The accused, known to the victim, claimed to be owners of two companies. They allegedly told the victim that they could secure a tender for supplying mobile phones to the Uttar Pradesh government through Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and assured him a share in the profits.

 

Details Of The Tender Fraud

Between April and December 2025, the victim transferred nearly Rs 98 lakh to the accused based on their assurances, an official from Chitalsar police station said.

However, the accused neither shared any profits nor returned the money. When the victim followed up, they gave evasive replies, prompting him to approach the police.

Police Investigation And Charges

Based on the complaint, the Chitalsar police registered an FIR on May 1 against the two accused, both residents of Kolkata, under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

An investigation was underway into the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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