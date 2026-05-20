Thailand Eyes Tourism Opportunities In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Thailand is exploring tourism and investment opportunities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, focusing on sustainable development and enhanced travel experiences.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Thailand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands explore mutual cooperation in tourism and fisheries.

Potential for direct overseas flights between Andaman & Nicobar and Thailand discussed.

Focus on high-quality travel experiences, wellness tourism, and destination weddings.

Luxury eco-friendly tourism resorts planned for Long Island, Aves Island, and Shaheed Dweep.

Discussions align with India's Holistic Development of Islands framework.

Siriporn Tantipanyathep, the Consul General of Thailand in Kolkata, discussed tourism promotion with Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, D K Joshi, an official statement said.

Potential for Collaboration

The envoy, who was accompanied by Chek Jeenaphan, director, Thai Trade Centre, Chennai, called on the lieutenant governor at the Lok Niwas here and discussed avenues for mutual cooperation in the fields of fisheries and tourism, prospects for direct overseas flights and investment in the various sectors.

The Thai official highlighted how Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Thailand could play a pivotal role in creating high quality travel experiences, wellness tourism, and destination wedding besides immense potential in sectors like fisheries, adventure tourism and luxury resorts.

Sustainable Tourism Development

"Siriporn Tantipanyathep and the lieutenant government (in consideration with the Centre) have agreed on assisting each other in the development of the archipelago and Thailand.

"The meeting aligned with the Government of India's Holistic Development of Islands (HDI) framework and seeks to position the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a premier global destination for sustainable, nature-led tourism," the statement said.

Eco-Friendly Resorts

Already, well-known hospitality giants won the bids to build three luxury eco-friendly tourism resorts at Long Island, Aves Island and Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

Emphasising low-impact design, each resort will operate on self-sustaining systems powered primarily by renewable energy, including solar installations, ensuring minimal ecological footprint and seamless integration with the islands' natural landscapes.

Future Discussions

Sources said all the stakeholders from both countries will meet soon to take this discussion further to give it shape towards promoting tourism.

International flight services from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Thailand will also be discussed in the next meeting, they added.