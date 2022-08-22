News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » T'gana BJP chief seen carrying Shah's shoes, TRS takes 'slaves' dig

T'gana BJP chief seen carrying Shah's shoes, TRS takes 'slaves' dig

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2022 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress on Monday attacked Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple went viral.

The two parties alleged Kumar has hurt the self-respect of the southern state.

TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao said Telangana is observing the "slaves to Delhi" who carry slippers and the leader who is questioning the "Delhi leaders".

The leader questioning the Delhi leaders is an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

 

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, referring to the video, alleged it shows the truth regarding the position of a backward class leader in Delhi.

"Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah. Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam (self-respect of Telugus).What's the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth ..," he tweeted, referring to the video. Kumar is a Lok Sabha member.

Taking strong exception to the comments of TRS and Congress leaders, Kumar said many devotees undertake service in places of worship like cleaning footwear and asked whether it amounts to "slavery".

Shah is a fatherly figure and a big issue has been made out of service to him, he said.

Kumar referred to incidents in the past when some officials allegedly either touched the feet of CM KCR or sat at the feet of the his family members. He asked whether it also amounted to 'slavery'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Behind govt's RS nominations, BJP's south outreach
Behind govt's RS nominations, BJP's south outreach
Why BJP Needs A Democratic Check-Up
Why BJP Needs A Democratic Check-Up
REVEALED: Modi-Shah-Nadda's big plans for BJP, govt
REVEALED: Modi-Shah-Nadda's big plans for BJP, govt
Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC
Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC
If Rahul Gandhi doesn't become Cong chief...: Gehlot
If Rahul Gandhi doesn't become Cong chief...: Gehlot
Shubman Gill joins Rohit in elite list
Shubman Gill joins Rohit in elite list
War hit Ukraine set to restart soccer league
War hit Ukraine set to restart soccer league
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why BJP won big in Hyderabad, and will win South too

Why BJP won big in Hyderabad, and will win South too

The RSS's Engineer In The BJP

The RSS's Engineer In The BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances