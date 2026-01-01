Tezpur University VC sent on leave amid protests

Nearly three months after students and teachers launched protests demanding the removal of Tezpur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Shambhu Nath Singh, the Ministry of Education (MoE) asked him to proceed on leave and ordered the setting up of an enquiry panel to probe into the allegations against him, according to officials.

IMAGE: Tezpur University students protest over alleged corruption and administrative lapses, in Sonitpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The university has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Singh.

The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on the completion of 100 days of their agitation without any success.

"A three-member enquiry panel has been set up to probe into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University including allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor. The VC shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately and shall remain on leave till the completion of enquiry," a senior MoE official said.

The enquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months. The committee will be headed by Manipur University Vice Chancellor N Lokendra Singh.

The other two members of the panel are Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik and UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi.

Meanwhile, the ministry has appointed Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Design as Pro Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to appoint a Pro Vice Chancellor immediately to restore academic stability at the campus.

Tezpur University, one of the two central universities in Assam established in 1994 under the 1985 Assam Accord, has been witnessing turmoil since September 27 last year and calls for the VC's removal have intensified.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between Singh and students on September 22. It led to a situation where he had to nearly flee from the spot.

At least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from their posts or left the university since the protests began in September.