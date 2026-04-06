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Ravi Kumar Chirugudu appointed President and COO of Tessolve

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 14:11 IST

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Semiconductor firm Tessolve has appointed Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as its new President and COO, leveraging his extensive experience to bolster global engineering capabilities and drive innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Key Points

  • Tessolve appoints Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President and COO to drive growth strategy.
  • Chirugudu brings over 35 years of experience from HCL Technologies, Altran, and Wipro to Tessolve.
  • The appointment aims to strengthen Tessolve's global engineering capabilities and customer relationships.
  • Tessolve seeks to accelerate innovation in semiconductor and high-performance computing under Chirugudu's leadership.
  • Tessolve aims to solidify its position as a trusted global engineering partner in the semiconductor lifecycle.

Semiconductor firm Tessolve on Monday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

With over 35 years of experience, Chirugudu has held senior leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Altran and Wipro.

 

Chirugudu's Role and Tessolve's Growth Strategy

In his new role, Ravi will lead Tessolve's growth strategy by broadening its global engineering capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and speeding up innovation across semiconductor and high-performance computing, Tessolve said in a statement.

"As global semiconductor demand continues to accelerate across industries, it is creating significant opportunities across the semiconductor lifecycle-from Design, Packaging, Validation and Systems integration.

"Ravi's deep knowledge and leadership in this ecosystem brings the right mix of industry expertise, customer connect and execution capability, which will play a key role in strengthening our position as a trusted global engineering partner and reinforcing our market leadership," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO of Tessolve.

Tessolve provides full turnkey silicon and system solutions, offering one-stop-shop solutions with complete hardware and software capabilities, along with advanced silicon and system testing labs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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