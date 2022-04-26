Terrorists who killed panch in Kulgam held, 2 Jaish men nabbed in Baramulla

Security forces have arrested five alleged terrorists including three terror associates who were involved in killing of a panch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday.

A terror module of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was busted by arresting three terrorist associates involved in the case pertaining to the killing of a panch, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, in March this year, a police spokesman said.

He said the weapon used in the killing of the panch -- a pistol -- and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

During the course of investigation, the spokesman said it was learnt that an active terrorist of Hizbul, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the members of panchayati raj institutions in Kulgam.

"On their directions, he identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to active terrorist Raja Nadeem Rather to execute the terror act with the support of their associates -- Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Rather," the spokesman added.

During investigation, the involvement of one more person -- Idrees Ahmad Dar -- has surfaced. He is still at large and has reportedly joined the terror ranks.

Meanwhile, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were arrested from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a tipoff, security forces established a mobile checkpoint at Hanjiveera in Pattan area of Baramulla district in the early hours, the officials said.

"During the searches, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession," the officials said.

The duo were identified as Aqib Mohammad Mir and Danish Ahad Dar, affiliated with Jaish, they said.