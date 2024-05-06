Searching For The Terrorists

Security personnel conduct search operations to flush out terrorists in the Surankote area of Jammu's Poonch district.

Four terrorists opened fire on Indian Air Force vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankot area on Saturday, May 4, 2024, killing one and wounding others.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct search operations to flush out the terrorists on Sunday, May 5, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel search a vehicle on the Jammu-Poonch highway.

IMAGE: Search operations continued all day Sunday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Surankote on the Jammu-Poonch Highway, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Security personnel search a vehicle at Mendhar in Poonch district.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's specialised Armado vehicle was used to conduct search operations at Surankote in Poonch, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentattion: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com