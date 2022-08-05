News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Worker from Bihar killed in Pulwama grenade attack, 2 hurt

Worker from Bihar killed in Pulwama grenade attack, 2 hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2022 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said.

IMAGE: Panic-stricken migrant labourers arrive from Kashmir, in Jammu, Monday, Oct 18, 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo

The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

 

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

He said the condition of the injured persons is stable.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, the police said.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 terrorists behind attacks on migrant workers killed
2 terrorists behind attacks on migrant workers killed
Migrant workers flee J-K, throng rly, bus stations
Migrant workers flee J-K, throng rly, bus stations
The message from migrant labourers killings in Kashmir
The message from migrant labourers killings in Kashmir
CWG: This Pakistani champion lifter is a Mirabai fan
CWG: This Pakistani champion lifter is a Mirabai fan
Naga airhostess dies after dentist treats gynaec issue
Naga airhostess dies after dentist treats gynaec issue
ED quizzes Kharge for eight hours in National Herald probe
ED quizzes Kharge for eight hours in National Herald probe
India test fires laser-guided anti-tank missiles
India test fires laser-guided anti-tank missiles
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K

6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K

Terrorists kill migrant worker, hurt another in J-K

Terrorists kill migrant worker, hurt another in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances