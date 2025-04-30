Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam attack and urged the country's Muslims to desist from participating in funerals of terrorists and giving them space at burial sites.

IMAGE: Kashmiri traders hold a candlelight vigil to condemn the Pahalgam attack, in Srinagar. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

"A terrorist has no religion -- they are nothing but the face of evil. When you offer namaz for a terrorist, attend their funeral, or give them a grave, you affirm that they belong to a religion. That must stop", Kumar told reporters in Jammu.

"This issue has been ongoing for 40 to 50 years, yet prayers (namaz) are still offered for them... this raises serious questions," added Kumar, the chief patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

He called on the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and across the country to refuse to perform the last rites of slain terrorists.

"If such a firm step had been taken 20-30 years ago, Jammu and Kashmir may not have suffered the tragedies we have seen. Now is the time to reject and dissociate from glorifying terrorism," he said.

Strongly condemning the terror attack, he said it was a "crime against humanity".

Kumar proposed the construction of a memorial in Pahalgam to honour the victims of the attack and to expose the brutality of Pakistan.

On India's security response, he praised the courage of the Indian Army and the government's resolve.

"The government is clear that those who perpetrate such attacks will be taught a lesson", he said.

Responding to the Congress' social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar criticised the party for "habitual abuse".

“Congress leaders cannot digest their meals without abusing the prime minister. They oppose even the army commander when the military fights terrorism. He said this is their political method, and it is highly condemnable".

He also said that Pakistan was on the brink of disintegration and asserted that the time has come to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoJK, and even Pakistani Punjab are now demanding independence. Pakistan is falling apart and thinks it can save itself by provoking hatred against India, but that strategy has failed," he said.

Kumar also accused Pakistan of radicalising the youth and using religion as a weapon to destabilise Kashmir.

"For decades, they have trained Kashmiris to fight their own people, ruined the land, and tarnished its image. Pakistan alone is responsible", he said.

He further called on Indian Muslims to reject “vote-bank politics” and choose a path of national dignity.

On the political unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad, he said, “Some think the law will never be enforced. Let them protest or stage demonstrations, but this will happen regardless. Throwing political mud won't stop it. What's needed is unity and resolve.”