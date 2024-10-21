Terrorist attack on construction workers will be avenged: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said security forces will avenge the construction workers' death in the brutal attack in Ganderbal, and "extract a price" that the terrorists will remember for time to come.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Family members and local people mourn the death of doctor Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar, who was killed in a terrorist attack along with the other six construction workers, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, October 21, 2024.

Sinha called for justice to the victims as he blamed Pakistan for "still trying to kill innocent people" in the region to disrupt peace.

He also directed officials to provide financial assistance to the victim families.

Seven people including a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed while five others sustained injuries in the terror attack Wednesday at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

In a post on X, Sinha said on Thursday, "The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J-K police, security forces to extract a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come."

Addressing a function in Srinagar earlier in the day, the LG said, "We won't forget yesterday's (Sunday) dastardly attack."

The LG said there was still a threat from the "neighbouring country".

"It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here," he added at the Police Martyrs' Day function.

Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counterinsurgency operations.

"We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counterinsurgency operations," he said.

The J-K LG said while innocent people should be protected, the guilty should also not be spared.

The LG paid tributes to those killed in the line of duty and said their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

"Our forces have put up a brave fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and to honour them, the 'Balidan Stambh' was built. Their sacrifices are supreme," he said.

Sinha assured the families of security personnel killed on duty that their education, health, insurance cover and other things would be taken care of. "We are with them for their bright future".

He said people should respect the sacrifices made by the forces as no nation can develop if it is not secure.

"Whenever any incident happens, police have to bear the brunt. So I request people to respect the sacrifices of our forces and encourage them," he said.

"We should salute them because forces are neither Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs. For the peace in the region, I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir to equally participate in this growth process," he added.

The LG also directed home department principal secretary Chandraker Bharti to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of the terror attack, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that APCO Infratech, for which the deceased were working, briefed the LG on the assistance being provided to the family members of the victims.

Sinha also asked the company to release the compensation without any delay.

Under the security-related expenditure, Rs 6 lakh is to be given to the next of the kin of each deceased civilian and Rs 15 lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to all the injured.

APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and five years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance.

Sinha said, "Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity."