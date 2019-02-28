Tensions with Pakistan ground 65 flights; passengers stranded

February 28, 2019 00:08 IST

A large number of flights across airports and airlines, including some international carriers, were cancelled on Wednesday after authorities clamped restrictions on commercial flights to and from some northern airports amid escalating tension on the border with Pakistan.

IMAGE: Air passengers stranded after Amritsar airport was shut down in the view of the tension along the Pakistan border. Photograph: PTI Photo

Around 47 flights from New Delhi alone were cancelled, while 16 flights from Mumbai were not operated following the Air traffic control barring civil aircraft movements at the Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Dehradun, Leh, Pathankot, and Shimla airports, among others, for about four hours since morning.

There have been a total of 47 cancellations – 25 departures and 22 arrivals from the New Delhi airport, an airport official said.

Besides, four flights, including two international, airborne were diverted to Delhi, the official added.

According to a Mumbai airport official, 16 flights -- eight arrivals and departures each -- were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Spicejet said it is providing a full refund to passengers whose flights were cancelled on Wednesday but did not give the number of flights it cancelled.

Those not cancelling flights have been re-booked on other flights of their choice at no extra charge, it said, adding it will not operate its Kabul flight till Thursday.

Full-service Vistsra in a tweet said it plans to operate regular services to Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Srinagar and Leh from Thursday.