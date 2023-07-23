News
Tension in UP's Bareilly after stone pelting during kanwar procession

Tension in UP's Bareilly after stone pelting during kanwar procession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 23, 2023 21:12 IST
Tension prevailed in the Jogi Nawada area of Bareilly on Sunday after stones were pelted during a kanwariya procession as it approached a mosque, the police said.

IMAGE: Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) carrying metal pots filled with water from the Ganges River during their annual Kanwar Yatra, in Prayagraj, July 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police sources said around a dozen kanwariyas suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

 

However, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary in a statement said "so far, there is no information about anyone getting injured."

"A kanwar procession was passing through the area at around 3 pm. As it went past a religious spot, there was a dispute over throwing (of something), and when it moved 40-50 metres ahead, stones were pelted by some persons. When the footage was examined, it was seen that stones were hurled from both the sides," the statement said.

"The police force present at the spot has controlled the situation, and the procession has moved ahead. So far, there is no information about anyone getting injured. There is peace at the spot," the statement said.

The SSP said on the basis of the CCTV footage, people are being identified and strict action will be initiated against them.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.

According to the police, the kanwariyas staged a brief protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

Additional district magistrate (city) RD Pandey said the situation is normal and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Arun Kumar, who is also the MLA from Bareilly, said that some unwanted elements want to create tension in the state and spoil the atmosphere. "Hence, an impartial probe will be conducted, and those found guilty will be given strict punishment."

An office bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Pavan Arora, said the kanwariyas have been convinced to move forward, and they have left for Budaun.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The communal mood in UP is turning ugly
Communal flare-up near memorial to be unveiled by PM
Kanpur violence: Cops to put up suspects' hoardings
Women's World Cup PIX: France held by Jamaica
41 Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat
HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab bus still missing
Verstappen takes Red Bull to historic win
