Home  » News » Tension eases in HP as Muslims drop objection to Maharana Pratap statue

Tension eases in HP as Muslims drop objection to Maharana Pratap statue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 20, 2025 17:01 IST

The Muslim community in Sujanpur Tira town in Himachal Pradesh withdrew their objection to a proposed Maharana Pratap statue outside a mosque.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nagar Parishad executive officer Ajmer Thakur on Thursday said the Muslim Sudhar Sabha supported the installation of the statue and some members of the community may even participate in the installation ceremony.

This comes barely two days after a delegation of the Muslim community submitted a memorandum to the Hamirpur administration, asking it not to install a Maharana Pratap statue in the park being built outside the mosque at ward no 4.

 

Reacting to the memorandum, the Vishva Hindu Parishad called on the administration not to go back on its decision to install the statue at the approved spot.

The town was on edge over the developments and the deputy commissioner had asked the sub-divisional magistrate to look into the issue.

Thakur said that the head of Muslim Sudhar Sabha, Nizamuddin, and members of the committee had come to his office on Wednesday and gave a letter saying "many people are in support of installing the statue".

The group said they welcome the installation of the statue in the park.

According to Thakur, the committee's head said they wanted the two communities to live peacefully. Committee members also said they will take back the application opposing the statue, he added.

On Monday night, the Muslim delegation submitted their memo to the district administration, a video of which was widely circulated.

The next day, the VHP said that the statue would be erected at the place approved by the civic body.

Panjak Bharatiya, deputy secretary of the state wing of VHP, said there was no justification to oppose a statue of Indian warrior Maharana Pratap in front of the mosque and that a group of Muslim leaders from outside the state were creating "anti-Hindu sentiments".

Bharatiya called upon the Hindu community to unite to install the statue at the approved spot. He also urged Muslims to attend the installation ceremony in the interest of peace and brotherhood.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
