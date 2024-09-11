News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent, lathi-charged

Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent, lathi-charged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2024 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Protestors demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area were lathi-charged by security forces on Wednesday after they broke police barricades during a demonstration.

IMAGE: District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap along with police personnel inspect from Sanjauli Chowk to Dhali Tunnel to maintain law and order amid the ongoing controversy over the legality of the under-construction Sanjauli Masjid, in Shimla on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Hindu Ekta Zindabad', hundreds of protestors gathered at the Sabzi Mandi Dhalli and marched towards Sanjauli to lodge their protest and broke the barricades erected near the Dhalli tunnel.

As the protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, broke the second barricade near the mosque, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse them.

 

Amid escalating tensions over the unauthorised construction in the Sanjauli area mosque and a bandh call sounded by Hindu outfits to press for the demolition of the disputed structure, Sanjauli and adjoining areas have been converted into a fortress with heavy police deployment.

The Shimla district administration issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring the assembly of more than five people and the carrying of lethal weapons and arms.

Some Hindu organisations had given a call for Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday, demanding the demolition of the unauthorised disputed structure and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hindu groups protest against illegal Shimla mosque
Hindu groups protest against illegal Shimla mosque
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
'Mewat never saw Hindu-Muslim clashes'
'Mewat never saw Hindu-Muslim clashes'
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil
'Thank You PM Sir For Your Faith In Me'
'Thank You PM Sir For Your Faith In Me'

More like this

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?

Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances