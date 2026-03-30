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How a Telecom Agent in Dewas Used One Photo to Issue 84 SIM Cards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 16:27 IST

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A telecom agent in Dewas, India, has been arrested for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards using a single photograph, highlighting the risks of identity fraud in the telecom sector.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A telecom agent in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards using a single photo.
  • The accused, Abrar alias Arbaaz alias Abdul, worked as an agent for telecom companies.
  • Police investigation revealed that Abrar and others gained illegal benefits through this SIM card fraud.
  • Authorities have registered a case against Abrar and are conducting further investigations into the racket.

An agent for telecom companies was arrested in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards to different persons using a single photo, a police official said on Monday.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma identified the accused as Abrar alias Arbaaz alias Abdul.

 

Details of the SIM Card Fraud

"He works as an agent for telecom companies. Abrar was arrested for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards to different persons using a single photo. It was found that Abrar and some other individuals obtained illegal benefits through this fraud," Sharma said.

A case has been registered against Abrar and further probe into the racket is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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