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Telangana: Three Arrested For Murdering Elderly Lenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 19, 2026 21:48 IST

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Three individuals have been arrested in Telangana for allegedly murdering two elderly women after borrowing money, with investigations revealing a plot to kill six more lenders.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Vikarabad, Telangana, for allegedly murdering two elderly women.
  • The accused lured the victims to a farmhouse under the pretext of repaying borrowed money.
  • Investigations revealed the accused planned to kill six more women to avoid repaying loans.
  • The accused had borrowed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh from several people.

Three persons were arrested in Vikarabad district for allegedly murdering two elderly women from whom they had borrowed money, police said on Tuesday.

Investigations also revealed that the accused were "planning to kill" six other women to whom they owed money, they said.

 

Arrest and Evidence in the Telangana Murder Case

The accused--a couple and their relative -- were arrested based on technical and other evidences on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The trio had allegedly killed the two elderly women separately in March and May after luring them to a farm house on the pretext of repaying the borrowed amount, the official said.

The two women had sought a return of the lent amount, following which the accused hatched a plan to eliminate them, police said.

Details of the Murders and Investigation

The accused, after killing the two women, buried them. Family members of the victims approached police and lodged missing complaints. Police booked cases and during the course of the investigation nabbed the three accused--a woman, her husband and their relative. The bodies of the elderly women were later exhumed.

Planned Expansion of the Murders

During the investigation, it was disclosed that the accused were allegedly planning to kill at least six more women from whom they had borrowed money to avoid repaying the loan amounts. The accused had called them to come to the farmhouse claiming that they would clear the debts, but the women refused to go there, police said.

"The accused were planning to kill those who pressurised them for returning the amount given by them," police said.

Based on investigation so far, police said the accused had taken Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh loan from several people.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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