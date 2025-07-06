HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Telangana plant explosion toll rises to 42; 8 still missing

Telangana plant explosion toll rises to 42; 8 still missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 06, 2025 20:34 IST

The toll in the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district rose to 42, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the charred remains of the chemical factory after a reactor blast took place triggering a massive fire at Sigachi Pharma Company, at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy on July 1, 2025. Photograph: @TelanganaCMO X/ANI Photo

One person, who suffered burns in the June 30 explosion, succumbed at a hospital on Sunday, while the other person's death was confirmed through DNA profiling, a senior police official told PTI.

Eight people are missing after the explosion at the plant in Pashamylaram, the official said.

 

"There are samples at the FSL (Forensic Science Lab). Yesterday also bones were recovered and today other body parts were found (from the explosion site) and if they match (in DNA tests with family members) then the missing persons count will reduce further," he said.

Eighteen people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Sunday, while 14 injured persons were discharged earlier.

The official said the mortal remains of 40 persons were handed over to their family members.

As many as 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident and 61 of them came out safely, officials earlier said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
