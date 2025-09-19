Telangana man shot dead by US police flagged racism

The 30-year-old man from Telangana, who was allegedly shot dead by the United States police, had claimed that he was a victim of 'racial hatred and discrimination'.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar district died in the US after allegedly being shot by the police there following a 'scuffle' with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

In a recent post on social media, Nizamuddin said, 'I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice.

'Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds... Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely.'

Citing information received from a friend of his son, Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin told PTI that the incident occurred on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to a video released by Santa Clara police, they received a 911 (emergency call) involving a disturbance between two roommates.

When the police reached the spot they received information that the situation had escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim, pinning him to the ground.

"The officer attempted to deescalate the situation with verbal commands. But the suspect ignored the commands. When the officer saw the suspect's hand holding a knife come down towards the victim, the officer shot four times," Santa Clara police chief Morgan said in the video.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nizamuddin also posted in the message that he faced a lot of hostility, poor, unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment and salary fraud where he worked.

'They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team,' he had alleged..

Lately, the situation has deteriorated. His food was poisoned and now that he was being evicted out of his residence for fighting against 'unjust', he had said.

The victim's father has appealed to the Centre to urge the Embassy of India in Washington, DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him bring his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan urged External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to help the family in the matter.

Hasnuddin said his son has been working as a software professional in the US after completing MS there.