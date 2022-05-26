News
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana CM gives Modi's visit a miss, again

Telangana CM gives Modi's visit a miss, again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2022 13:47 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday morning left for Bengaluru, just hours ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the latter's visit to Hyderabad.

Earlier in February, PM was here to unveil the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, near Hyderabad.

Official sources then said Rao could not receive the PM as he was 'unwell'.

 

Rao is scheduled to meet former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda in the Karnataka capital and expected to discuss national politics.

Recently, KCR, as he is popularly known, undertook a tour to attend national level political and social programmes.

As part of that he had called on Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively.

In Chandigarh, he offered financial assistance to families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

Meanwhile, Modi will land in the state capital this afternoon to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

He is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and address the students.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
