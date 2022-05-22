Kejriwal hosts lunch for KCR; discusses current political, federal issues

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, at his official residence in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues, including the current political and federal issues, sources said.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at his residence, in New Delhi, May 22, 2022.

The meeting between Kejriwal and Rao, heading two regional outfits -- Aam Aadmi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi -- respectively, assumes significance in the wake of building political equations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country.

Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials in the Delhi government said.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal hosted Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence for lunch, today," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The two chief ministers also discussed states' contributions in the country's growth during the hour-long luncheon meeting, sources in Telangana government claimed.

The meeting was also attended by Telangana ministers V Prashant Reddy and MPs - Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Ranjit Reddy and Venkatesh Netha among others. Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, too was present.

Kejriwal and Rao, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are scheduled to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash against the Chinese troops and the farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir last year, in Chandigarh later in the day.

On Saturday, the Telangana chief minister, accompanied by Kejriwal, had visited schools and Mohalla clinics of the Delhi government.

He had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes.