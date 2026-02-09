HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejasvi Surya detained during Bengaluru Metro fare hike protest

Tejasvi Surya detained during Bengaluru Metro fare hike protest

Source: PTI
February 09, 2026 11:39 IST

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained in Bengaluru while protesting a metro fare hike, advocating for affordable public transportation and accountability from the state government.

IMAGE: BJP MP Tejashwi Surya.

Key Points

  • BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained for protesting against the Bengaluru Metro fare hike.
  • The protest aimed to highlight the need for affordable public transport in Bengaluru.
  • The metro fare hike has been temporarily put on hold following intervention.
  • Surya's protest included symbolic actions to criticize the state government's promises.
  • The protest was also a response to criticism from the Deputy Chief Minister regarding Surya's public engagement.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was on Monday detained for staging a demonstration at Jayanagar Metro station demanding affordable public transport in the city, police said

Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, staged protest at the Metro Station against the Metro fare hike, which has been increased from Re one to Rs five depending on the distance.

 

The hike has now been put on hold.

Surya protested with empty trunk

According to Surya, it happened after the Centre's intervention.

The MP staged demonstration with an empty trunk to convey that the state government's promises are empty trunk.

The protest was also in response to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement that Surya is an empty trunk who is more active on social media and not on the ground.

Surya's Reaction to Detention

Speaking to PTI after being detained, Surya said, "Just because we are asking for affordable public transport and accountability, the government is forcing arrest and detention. It's shameful."

He said that instead of providing roads, infrastructure and better amenities, the state government is "arresting" him.

Speaking to reporters, he also said, "Metro fare hike has been put on hold for the second time due to pressure from the Union government. The state government should release a white paper on the economic situation.

