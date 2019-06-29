Tejashwi surfaces after a month, explains his absence

June 29, 2019 18:46 IST

The RJD leader said he was being treated for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the past month.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Over a month after he had gone off social media post his party-led Grand Alliance's rout in the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav reappeared on on Saturday.

Tejashwi, who often targeted political opponents -- especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- with his tweets, revealed the reason of his absence.

'Friends, for last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament and ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories (sic),' Tejashwi, former deputy chief minister, said in his first tweet after a month-long break.

It was followed by a series of tweets in which he assured party leaders that he will join them soon.

Tejashwi also expressed 'serious concern' over the death of 154 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar, mostly in Muzaffarpur district in June.

'Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that's why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here (sic),' he wrote.

He further replied to his political rivals who were taunting him over his absence from public life.

'We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on. Recent developments helped me study, scrutinise, analyse and appraise the things in a different way (sic),' he said.

Tejashwi, a cricketer-turned-politician, further said, 'Since its birth RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples' struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor (sic).'

Tejashwi has come up with the clarification a day after failing to attend the monsoon session of Bihar assembly on first day.

His mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi was annoyed when she was questioned about his absence, while RJD leaders downplayed it saying he will join soon.

For the first time in over two decades, the RJD failed to win a single seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to RJD leaders, it shocked young Tejashwi, who went into depression and decided to keep away from day-to-day politics for a month.