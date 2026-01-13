HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tej Pratap Yadav at BJP feast, fuels NDA entry buzz

January 13, 2026 17:29 IST

Many eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, turned up at a feast organised here by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yadav, a former minister who has floated his own outfit -- Janshakti Janata Dal -- following expulsion from the RJD, received a warm welcome by Sinha.

He had met the deputy CM a few days ago to extend invitation for a feast he will be hosting on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

 

Sinha hosted the feast on the eve of the festival, which was attended by a host of senior NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, fellow Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.

When Yadav, who lost his seat in the recently held assembly polls, was asked by journalists whether he had any plans to join the NDA, he said:

We may have different political ideologies, but we share the same cultural ethos. As regards other things, you will get to know about it in due course.

Sinha replied in a similar vein, saying all Biharis stand united, drawing positive energy from the Sanatan culture, which Makar Sankranti is an epitome of.

Faced with further queries about the possible entry of Yadav into the BJP-led coalition, he said, "As you have already been told, you will get to know when the time comes."

The BJP leader did not reply to another question as to whether Yadav's younger brother Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, was expected at the feast.

