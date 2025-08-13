Teen in custody battle jumps from Madras HC building

A 15-year-old girl, who had appeared for a habeas corpus hearing at the Madras high court, attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the court building, causing panic in the court premises.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The case was related to a couple's family dispute over child custody.

The girl, who had appeared for the hearing on Tuesday evening, suddenly jumped from the first floor, and suffered severe injuries. The court staff rescued her and rushed her to hospital in an ambulance.

The incident site was inspected by personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Tamil Nadu police.

Investigations revealed that the girl's mother is from the Andaman islands, and her father is from Neelankarai, Chennai. The father had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras high court, requesting that the girl be handed over to him, as the mother had remarried.

Hearing the petition, the high court ordered that the girl be placed in a care home due to her mother's remarriage.

According to initial reports, the girl, distressed by the decision, attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the high court building.