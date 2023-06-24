'Technology' appears 44 times in Modi-Biden statement, up from 5 three years ago

From the seas to the stars, this partnership will now be deepened by the defining role of technology, the statement said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden holding bilateral discussions in expanded format at White House, Washington, DC, June 22, 2023. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other dignitaries also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

The joint statement issued on Friday morning after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden -- that stretched much beyond its initially allotted time -- stressed that no corner of human enterprise had been left untouched by the partnership between the two nations. From the seas to the stars, this partnership will now be deepened by the defining role of technology, the statement said.

From expanding bilateral technology partnership with a focus on tech-sharing and co-production to creating first of its kind platforms on financing renewables and closer industry tie-ups on space, the strategic global tie-ups are aimed at keeping India and the US ‘’as the closest partners in the world’’.

The two countries are committed to the key Indian demand of greater technology sharing, while also ensuring co-development, and co-production opportunities, the statement said.

In fact, the term ‘technology’ was mentioned as many as 44 times in the document. It had found just five mentions the last time both nations released a joint statement, back in February 2020.

“President Biden also reiterated his government’s commitment to work with the US Congress to lower barriers to US exports to India of HPC technology and source code,” it added.

It also announced a new implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence, advanced wireless, and quantum technologies.

The cooperation extended to outer space where the leaders welcomed India’s Space Policy 2023, and called for enhanced commercial collaboration between the US and Indian private sectors in the entire value chain of the space economy.

The statement also included ‘’addressing current export controls and facilitating technology transfer’’.

In the energy space, both nations announced the setting up of a multi-billion-dollar investment platform for green energy aimed at providing catalytic capital and de-risking support. Another platform aimed at accelerating cooperation in green hydrogen, offshore and onshore wind, and other emerging technologies was also announced.

Securing supply chains

Securing of supply chains has figured significantly during the Prime Minister's visit with both nations reiterating the partnerships and commitments focused on establishing a reliable flow of critical products and technology.

Launch of two joint task forces on advanced telecommunications, focused on Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and research and development in 5G/6G technologies, also figured prominently in the statement. O-RAN field trials and rollouts, including scaled deployments, in both countries with operators and vendors of both markets, will be backed by US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) financing.

According to the statement, India has joined the global Mineral Security Partnership (MSP). Launched in June last year by the United States, the European Union and other G7 partners, it aims to contain Chinese influence over mining and shipping of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, across the world.

Both nations noted the opportunity for deeper collaboration to secure supply chains in defence procurement and pharmaceuticals. "The Indian Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence will commence negotiations for a Security of Supply arrangement and initiate discussions about Reciprocal Defence Procurement agreement," the statement said.

As part of the Defence Industrial Roadmap, both countries have agreed to work together for the creation of logistic, repair, and maintenance infrastructure for aircraft and vessels in India. The statement also announced the launch of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), a network of universities, startups, industry and think tanks, with the goal of facilitating joint defence technology innovation.

Greater trade, easier movement

In a significant move, the US and India have decided to mutually resolve six of the seven outstanding bilateral trade disputes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). "The leaders welcomed the resolution of six outstanding WTO disputes between the two countries through mutually agreed solutions as well as their understandings on market access related to certain products of significance to the bilateral trade relationship," the statement read.

Also, Boeing will invest $100 million on infrastructure and programmes to train pilots in India, supporting the country’s need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years. The leaders welcomed Boeing’s announcement of its completion of a C-17 aftermarket support facility for MRO and a new parts logistics centre in India.

Pointing to the US decision to allow domestic renewal of 1-B and L category temporary work visas by next year for Indian nationals, the statement said both sides will open new consulates too. The US will open new facilities in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and India in Seattle and two other US cities.

The leaders directed officials to identify additional mechanisms to facilitate travel, the statement said.