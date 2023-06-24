News
Combination of tech and talent is guarantee for bright future, Modi tells CEOs

Combination of tech and talent is guarantee for bright future, Modi tells CEOs

Source: PTI
June 24, 2023 00:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the combination of technology and talent will be a guarantee for a bright future for the world.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Modi made the remark at the India-US Hi-Tech handshake event organised at the White House and attended by US President Joe Biden and CEOs of top Indian and American companies.

"This morning (meeting) is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," he said as President Biden nodded.

Modi, who is on a state visit to the US, also stressed that there is a great opportunity for everyone to take along Biden's vision and capabilities and India's aspirations and possibilities.

 

The prime minister referred to the event as "honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar (promising, magnificent, sharp)" in Hindi and also thanked the US president for his presence.

Modi further said that representatives of the business community have come from every sector -- from agriculture to space -- with some of them representing well-established firms while some others only start-ups.

He said the combination of technology and talent will be a guarantee for a bright future for the world.

President Biden said their partnership will ensure a free, more secure and prosperous future for the coming generation.

“Our cooperation matters, not just for our people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be,” Biden said.

It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity, the president added.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, AMD CEO Lisa Su, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams were among the US-based company representatives who participated in the meeting.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor joined the meeting as part of the India business delegation. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
