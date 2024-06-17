News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi cried over Tamil Nadu LS result, claims DMK mouthpiece

Modi cried over Tamil Nadu LS result, claims DMK mouthpiece

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2024 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent meeting of MPs of the National Democratic Alliance had said with 'teary eyes' that they could not win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on June 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He did not say why they could not win. He does not seem to have realised the reason for that. He will not spell out the reason even if he has realised and he cannot disclose that reason," Murasoli said in its editorial on June 17.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu has been unmasking the BJP not only for electoral politics but it is being done ideologically and this alliance was not formed in the state just before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "This alliance has been waging a democratic war against the fascist BJP for the past five years."

 

The DMK and its allies could secure a landslide victory by its grassroots campaign that nurturing BJP would be dangerous for the whole of India. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's pitch of a vote for BJP is an 'insult' was wholeheartedly accepted by people and it is evidenced by a win in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry.

The daily said the DMK president, in his address at the 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 in Coimbatore, "stood tall by dedicating the victory to the DMK cadres, workers of parties of the INDIA bloc and all the leaders" of the alliance parties.

"Yes, in today's politics Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thalaivar (president) M K Stalin is a rare leader," it said adding the Lok Sabha election victory was marvellous, and it was achieved by the chief minister.

DMK and its allies, including the Left parties and Congress won all the 39 LS constituencies in Tamil Nadu and also the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place
'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place
Baahubali moment: How Stalin, allies secured TN sweep
Baahubali moment: How Stalin, allies secured TN sweep
'Tamil voters don't like to be told...'
'Tamil voters don't like to be told...'
France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro
France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro
Kavach system not in place on WB crash route: Railways
Kavach system not in place on WB crash route: Railways
AI passenger finds blade in meal, airline responds
AI passenger finds blade in meal, airline responds
Kerala Congress apologises over Modi-Pope tweet
Kerala Congress apologises over Modi-Pope tweet
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

Did Shah 'scold' TN BJP leader? Tamilisai clarifies

Did Shah 'scold' TN BJP leader? Tamilisai clarifies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances