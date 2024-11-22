News
Home  » News » TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 22, 2024 10:32 IST
The Telugu Desam Party, a key member of the National Democratic Alliance, will react only after going through the issue of the Adani Group allegedly paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh, says party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradehs Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Gautam S Adani's elder son. Photograph: @gautam_adani/X
 

"We need to study the report before coming to a conclusion. It would take two to three days," Pattabhiram told PTI when asked about the TDP's reaction.

Gautam S Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar R Adani, have been charged by the US department of justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than $2 billion in profit over 20 years.

The Adani Group has denied the charges saying the allegations by US prosecutors are 'baseless' and the conglomerate is 'compliant with all laws'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
