Home  » News » Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul

Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2024 14:21 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the United States for alleged bribery and fraud.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi hours after the US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying $250 million bribe to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

 

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his 'protector' and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed.

Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.

He also said the demand of the opposition for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands.

"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him," Gandhi alleged.

He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success
Adani's green push; to invest $70 bn in 3 factories
Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges
Bribery charges are credit negative for Adani: Moody's
Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges
Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group
Why Gautam Adani is on a buying spree
