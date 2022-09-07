News
Tax dept raids think thank CPR, NGO Oxfam, media body as part of FCRA probe

Tax dept raids think thank CPR, NGO Oxfam, media body as part of FCRA probe

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 20:25 IST
The income tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and global NGO Oxfam India apart from a media foundation as part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them, official sources said.

The taxman undertook the surprise action against three more organisations in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and charitable organisation domain, they said.

 

The department visited the premises of these organisations around noon and inspected the book of accounts and financial transactions as part of the probe related to alleged contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), they said.

The office staff and main directors and office bearers were questioned too, the sources said.

Media-persons were seen waiting outside the office premises of CPR at Dharam Marg in Chanakyapuri.

PTI did not get an immediate comment from Oxfam India, Centre for Policy Research and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) and a few others.

Sources said the department is looking at the balance sheets of these organisations vis-a-vis the receipt of funds via the FCRA.

According to law, all NGOs receiving foreign funds have to be registered under the FCRA.

The government has cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
