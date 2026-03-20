Tathastu Realty to Build 3,354 Affordable Homes in Rewari

Tathastu Realty is set to invest ₹500 crore in Rewari, Haryana, to develop 3,354 affordable housing units, addressing the growing demand for accessible and quality homes in the region.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Tathastu Realty is investing ₹500 crore in an affordable housing project in Rewari, Haryana.

The project will develop 3,354 flats in line with Haryana's affordable housing policy.

Apartments are priced around ₹30 lakh each, making them accessible to a wider range of homebuyers.

The company received over 8,000 applications, indicating strong demand for affordable housing in the region.

Tathastu Realty is a subsidiary of Ganga Realty, focusing on affordable housing and commercial developments.

Tathastu Realty will invest ₹500 crore to develop an affordable housing project at Rewari, Haryana.

In a statement, the company said it will develop 3,354 flats as per Haryana's affordable housing policy guidelines.

The company will invest ₹500 crore to develop this project.

The cost of the apartments is around ₹30 lakh each.

The flats are priced at ₹4,500 per sq ft for a 645 sq ft unit. An additional 100 sq ft balcony is priced at ₹1,200 per sq ft.

The company received more than 8,000 applications for the 3,354 flats. The allotment process has been completed through the prescribed draw system as per applicable norms.

Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director of Tathastu Realty, said, "The response reflects the sustained aspiration for homeownership among families looking for quality housing at accessible price points."

Tathastu Realty is a subsidiary of Ganga Realty and is focused on developing affordable housing projects along with high street commercial developments in Sohna (Sectors 5 and 35) and Rewari (Sector 22).

Gurugram-based Ganga Realty is developing many real estate projects.