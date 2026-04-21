Tamil Nadu poll campaign ends, voting on Thursday

The Tamil Nadu election campaign concluded amidst intense accusations between DMK and AIADMK, focusing on issues like state autonomy, corruption, and the impact of national policies on Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi campaigns in support of the INC candidate Oorvasi Amirtharaj at the Srivaikuntam Assembly Constituency for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Photograph: @KanimozhiDMK/ANI Photo

Key Points The Tamil Nadu election campaign saw heated debates between DMK and AIADMK over state autonomy and corruption.

Chief Minister MK Stalin accused AIADMK of being controlled by Delhi, framing the election as a battle between Tamil Nadu and the NDA.

AIADMK criticised DMK for dynastic rule, law and order issues, and alleged corruption.

TVK chief Vijay's entry added a new dimension to the Tamil Nadu election campaign, drawing significant attention.

The delimitation bill became a contentious issue, with DMK alleging it would marginalise Tamil people.

The high-intensity poll campaign in Tamil Nadu that saw sparks fly over issues ranging from delimitation, corruption, law and order and charges bordering on personal attacks ended on Tuesday.

The campaign for over a month was dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's allegation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam being under 'Delhi's control' and that the poll was a fight between TN and Delhi-NDA.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay among others crisscrossed the length and breadth of 234 assembly seats to reach out to the voters.

The AIADMK targeted the DMK alleging dynasty and family rule, deterioration of law and order, huge debt burden, alleged prevalence of drugs and lack of safety and crimes against women and children.

Key Issues in the Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

The campaign was also marked by acrimonious debates between the archrivals DMK and AIADMK on several issues, even as new kid in the block, TVK chief Vijay announced his entry with an aggressive campaign trail, with engagements that saw impressive turnouts.

For instance, DMK leader Udhayanidhii showed photos of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami falling at the feet of V K Sasikala, the confidante of late CM Jayalalitha.

Palaniswami hit back levelling allegations bordering on the deputy CM's alleged personal life.

Issues like development, and corruption allegations dominated the electrifying campaign.

Towards the end of the campaign, delimitation and women's reservation issue and the defeat of the Constitutional amendment bill became the highlight of the political discourse.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

DMK and AIADMK fronts blamed each other and Stalin burnt a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a 'black law', alleging it seeks to make the Tamil people 'refugees' in their own land.

Later, Stalin alleged PM Modi's attempt to use women's quota as weapon has boomeranged on him.

Joining the campaign at the fag end, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the AIADMK was just a mask and the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to install 'puppet CM' in TN to listen to Modi.

Wrapping up his campaign at his constituency of Kolathur here, Stalin reiterated his accusation that the AIADMK was in 'Delhi's control', and that the polls are a TN versus National Democratic Alliance-Delhi battle.

He said he has slogged all his life for the people and the welfare schemes he has implemented would speak for him and listed thos including Rs 1,000 assistance per month for women and the fare-free travel in buses for women.

Promises and Strategies

By way of such schemes, TN has become superstar state, he said and assured developing the state into India's No 1 state and South Asia's model region.

Palaniswami ending his campaign in Salem on Tuesday claimed that the DMK hatched a plan to split his party but it was successfully negated.

He also questioned the ruling DMK on the investments secured.

He reiterated that assembly election is a contest between a 'single family' that survives by 'exploiting' Tamil Nadu and the people of the state, the leader of the opposition, said 'people would put an end to this dynastic rule and hereditary politics'.

Election Preparations and Key Players

Meanwhile, on the silent period that commenced at 6 pm on April 21, an official said political parties and candidates are barred from holding meetings, processions or issuing campaign-related advertisements during the silent period.

The model code of conduct is already in place since the announcement of the assembly election and will continue till the election process is completed.

The votes polled on April 23 will be taken up for counting on May 4 and results will be announced.

Police said security arrangements have been tightened in sensitive places in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin signed off the campaign by interacting with voters of Kolathur constituency from where he is contesting.

Later, he posted a video on X stating he will be a 'danger' to those who betray Tamil Nadu and want to hinder its growth.

Also, he said the Centre's aggressive push for delimitation was to 'punish' best-performing states like Tamil Nadu.

In Tuticorin, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi exuded confidence that the DMK would return to power.

Alliance Dynamics and Contestants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal besides Stalin, Palaniswami and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi crisscrossed the state holding roadshows and campaigning for candidates in their respective alliance.

Two powerful alliances -- the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK Stalin, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK chief Palaniswami are pitted against each other, promising a tough contest.

While the DMK is contesting 164 seats (out of 234 constituencies) and its allies are fighting it out in 70 constituencies, the AIADMK is contesting from 169 seats and its allies are contesting from 65 seats. What makes the election more interesting this time is the presence of actor Vijay-led fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the fray from all the constituencies.

The ruling DMK had roped in actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam, to campaign against Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies hoping to make it to the assembly in his maiden electoral debut.

Former film director Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi is also contesting from all the 234 seats, thus making the poll battle a keenly watched quadrangular contest.

A total of 4,023 candidates are in fray. A total of 5,73,43,291 electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is dominated by the Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, who have alternately held power for decades.

This election is particularly significant due to the entry of actor Vijay's party, potentially reshaping traditional alliances and voter preferences.

The state's socio-economic progress often becomes a focal point during elections, with parties vying to showcase their development agendas.