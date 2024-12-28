HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Taliban carry out retaliatory strikes on Pakistan

Taliban carry out retaliatory strikes on Pakistan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 18:52 IST

x

Afghanistan's Taliban forces targeted 'several points' in Pakistan on Saturday, Taliban said, days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardments inside the country, as per Al Jazeera.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

The statement, which was released by Taliban did not directly specify that Pakistan was hit, but said the attacks were conducted 'beyond the hypothetical line' -- an expression used by Afghan authorities to refer to a border with Pakistan which has been in dispute since long.

'Several points beyond the hypothetical line, serving as centres and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organised and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan, were targeted in retaliation from the southeastern direction of the country,' Al Jazeera quoted Taliban as saying.

 

Asked whether the statement referred to Pakistan, Taliban spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi said, "We do not consider it to be the territory of Pakistan, therefore, we cannot confirm the territory, but it was on the other side of the hypothetical line."

Afghanistan has rejected the Durand Line, a border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which was drawn by the Britishers in the 19th century, as per Al Jazeera.

The Taliban see it as a divisive line between Pashtuns on both sides of the border.

'Clarity! Several points on the other side of the virtual line "Durand" in the south-eastern direction of the country were targeted, which were hideouts and centers for evil elements and their supporters, who were organizing attacks in Afghanistan,' Taliban said in a post on X.

There are no reports of casualties from either side, Al Jazeera reported.

Afghanistan has a complicated history with Pakistan.

While Pakistan welcomed the Taliban in Kabul as a natural ally, the Taliban government is proving to be less cooperative than Pakistan had hoped.

The current Talibani regime is trying to align itself with the nation's rhetoric as they are trying to form a 'government' as a metamorphosis from a fighting group.

The regime is also trying to forge relations beyond heavy reliance on Pakistan, as per Al Jazeera.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Why Is The Taliban Angry With Pakistan?
Why Is The Taliban Angry With Pakistan?
Is The Taliban Breaking Away From Pakistan?
Is The Taliban Breaking Away From Pakistan?
What's Pakistan's Afghan Plan?
What's Pakistan's Afghan Plan?
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
Pak airstrikes inside Afghanistan kill 8 civilians
Pak airstrikes inside Afghanistan kill 8 civilians

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What India Craves For

webstory image 2

Salman Khan's Best Of 5

webstory image 3

6 Reasons Why You Must Eat Walnuts

VIDEOS

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat1:08

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam...

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD