Home  » News » Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 15 civilians; Kabul vows to retaliate

Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 15 civilians; Kabul vows to retaliate

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 25, 2024 09:23 IST
A series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan has resulted in the death of at least 15 people, including women and children, with the toll expected to rise.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Parwiz/Reuters

The attacks, which took place on the night of December 24, targeted seven villages, including Laman, where five members of a family were killed, as reported by Khaama Press.

 

Local sources claim that Pakistani jets were responsible for the bombings.

Reports indicate that the Murg Bazaar village in Barmal was destroyed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The airstrikes have caused severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction, further escalating tensions in the region.

As recovery efforts continue, further investigation is required to confirm details and clarify responsibility for the attacks, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban's ministry of defence has vowed to retaliate following the airstrike on Barmal, Paktika.

The ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

While Pakistani officials have not officially confirmed the airstrike, security sources close to the military suggested that the attack was aimed at Taliban hideouts near the border.

This comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly regarding the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has increased its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months, with Pakistan accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to these militants, Khaama Press reported.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban ministry of defence, denied the Pakistani claims and posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "civilian people, mostly Waziristani refugees," had been killed in the airstrike.

Khwarazmi added that "several children and other civilians were martyred and wounded" in the attack, though no official casualty figures were provided.

Sources reported that at least 15 bodies, including women and children, have been recovered, and the death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue.

The Waziristani refugees are civilians who had been displaced by military operations in Pakistan's tribal areas.

However, Pakistan maintains that many TTP commanders and fighters have fled to Afghanistan, where they are reportedly being protected by the Afghan Taliban in border provinces, Khaama Press reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have been building for some time, fuelled by the ongoing presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan.

While Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring these militants, the Taliban insists it is not collaborating with the group. 

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
