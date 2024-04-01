News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Take strict action against Rahul for 'match-fixing' remarks: BJP to EC

Take strict action against Rahul for 'match-fixing' remarks: BJP to EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2024 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the "strictest action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the "match-fixing" remarks and other comments he made during an INDIA bloc rally in New Delhia day ago.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Loktantra Bachao' Maharally, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the party's national general secretary Arun Kumar lodged the complaint against Gandhi with the poll panel.

Addressing the media after meeting Election Commission officials, Puri said the former Congress chief's comments during the public meeting were "extremely objectionable" as they are not just in violation of the model code of conduct but could have serious implications.

 

"Addressing the public meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said this (Lok Sabha polls) is a fixed match. He also said that the Central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled (changed) after elections," he told reporters.

"We urged the Election Commission to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and those of the opposition's INDIA alliance," Puri added.

Kumar accused Gandhi of repeatedly making such comments and said the Election Commission should consider censuring him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How EC resolved identity crisis of 28L women voters
How EC resolved identity crisis of 28L women voters
German Model For One Nation One Election
German Model For One Nation One Election
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
DC's Warner completes dual T20 feat
DC's Warner completes dual T20 feat
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Amritsar No Cakewalk For Sandhu
Amritsar No Cakewalk For Sandhu
Plea against Kejriwal 'passing orders' in custody
Plea against Kejriwal 'passing orders' in custody
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals

Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals

Oppn puts up united front at INDIA's Delhi rally

Oppn puts up united front at INDIA's Delhi rally

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances