Home  » News » Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail

Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 10, 2025 08:41 IST

Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the United States, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail in New Delhi when he reaches India, prison sources said.

IMAGE: A security person stands guard at Tihar jail, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

All necessary preparations have been made in the jail, they said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

 

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

According to officials, a multi-agency team had gone to the US to bring him to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
