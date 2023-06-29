News
Syro-Malabar bishop's advice to Modi: Convince Christians in Manipur

Source: PTI
June 29, 2023 14:27 IST
A senior bishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on Thursday said instead of saying in the US that there is no discrimination in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should try to convince the Christians in Manipur about that.

IMAGE: Members of the Assam Christian Forum and CRI-NEI organise a 'solidarity prayer' for Manipur at the Don Bosco School playground, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany said if Modi can convince the Christians in the north-eastern state that there is no discrimination, then only his statement to that effect would be seen as "honest and sincere" by the people of India.

"Otherwise, no one can be faulted for thinking that there is a silent approval of the government to those engaging in violence and killing in that state," said the bishop, who had promised to address the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dearth of MPs from Kerala if the Centre increased rubber prices.

 

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state after clashes broke out between them on May 3 after a 'tribal solidarity march' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Pamplany said the prime minister was free to decide as to what he should react to, but beyond a reaction it is expected of him to create a peaceful environment in the state.

"During his US visit, Modi said that there was no discrimination in India. We all want that to be true. However, if that statement of his is honest, he should make the Christians in Manipur believe that. He should say to their faces that there is no discrimination.

"If he can make them believe that, then only would his statement be seen as honest and sincere by the people of India," the bishop said.

During his US visit, Modi had asserted that there was no question of discrimination in India on the grounds of caste or religion because his government follows the Constitution, which is formed on the basic values of democracy.

He was responding to a question about the steps taken by his government to improve the rights of minorities in India and uphold free speech.

In March Pamplany had created ripples in Kerala’s political circles by saying that if the Centre promised to increase the price of rubber procurement to Rs 300 per kilogramme, the BJP's dearth of an MP from the southern state would be addressed.

Thereafter, he again courted controversy by stating in May that political martyrs are those who died after getting into "unnecessary fights".

