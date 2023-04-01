News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Swedish national held for molesting IndiGo crew member

Swedish national held for molesting IndiGo crew member

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2023 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 63-year-old Swedish national was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member onboard an IndiGo flight, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Accused Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place on Thursday onboard the IndiGo 6E-1052 Bangkok-Mumbai flight, the Sahar police station official said.

He is accused of touching a crew member inappropriately while making an in-flight food purchase and also assaulted a co-passenger who intervened, the official said.

 

Westberg was handed over to Mumbai police when the flight landed in the metropolis and was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (molestation) and other provisions of Aircraft Act, the police official said.

He was released on bail by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Friday, the official added.

Westberg is the eighth airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months for alleged unruly behaviour.

On March 23, two men were arrested for drinking alcohol, hurling abuses at co-passengers and crew on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
DGCA tells airlines how to handle unruly passengers
DGCA tells airlines how to handle unruly passengers
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Modi is PM because Nehru established...: Gehlot
Modi is PM because Nehru established...: Gehlot
To dent my image some people have given 'supari': Modi
To dent my image some people have given 'supari': Modi
Video showing Amritpal's aide in Punjab 'dera' surfaces
Video showing Amritpal's aide in Punjab 'dera' surfaces
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Unruly Airline Passenger Incidents Increasing

Unruly Airline Passenger Incidents Increasing

Man caught smoking on plane rejects bail, opts for jail

Man caught smoking on plane rejects bail, opts for jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances