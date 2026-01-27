HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's remarks against Adityanath

UP GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's remarks against Adityanath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
4 Minutes Read
Share:

January 27, 2026 21:50 IST

Singh said he was deeply hurt by what he described as recent attempts to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion, allegedly emanating from the holy land of Prayagraj

Goods and Services Tax deputy commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh on Tuesday resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's "objectionable" remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the concerns of people during 'Janata Darshan' organized at Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur, January 27, 2026. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo

Singh said he was deeply hurt by what he described as recent attempts to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion, allegedly emanating from the holy land of Prayagraj.

Key Points

  • Singh said he took this decision in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India
  • Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had lashed out at Chief Minister Adityanath after police allegedly stopped him and his followers from going in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga
  • A day later, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order

Singh said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country's elected leadership.

 

"Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this," Singh said.

Singh said he took this decision in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.

"I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India," he said.

Singh referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against CM Adityanath.

"From the holy land of Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has made objectionable remarks against our state's elected leader, who is constitutionally holding the post," he said.

As a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

"I am bound by the Uttar Pradesh service rules. I draw my salary from the state and my family depends on it. I am not an emotionless person," he said.

He added that if such behaviour was directed against the state or its leadership, he would oppose it while remaining within the limits prescribed for a government employee.

"If such conduct continues against my state and its head, then while remaining within my constitutional and service boundaries as an employee, I will oppose it. That is why I have submitted my resignation today," Singh said.

Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had lashed out at Chief Minister Adityanath after police allegedly stopped him and his followers from going in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

A day later, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order stating that no religious leader could be enthroned as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth until the disposal of an appeal.

Following the incident, Avimukteshwaranand has been sitting in protest outside his camp in the mela campus, giving up food and water. He has demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Shankaracharya' title row: Seer questions govt notice
'Shankaracharya' title row: Seer questions govt notice
Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigns over UGC rules, alleges 'anti-Brahmin campaign' in UP
Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigns over UGC rules, alleges 'anti-Brahmin campaign' in UP
'President's rule should be imposed': Ex-Bareilly magistrate holds protest
'President's rule should be imposed': Ex-Bareilly magistrate holds protest
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Amid PM Modi's retirement claim, Yogi opens up on future
Amid PM Modi's retirement claim, Yogi opens up on future

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

IAF's Powerful R-Day Flypast Stuns the Nation7:54

IAF's Powerful R-Day Flypast Stuns the Nation

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar Sankranti' at India-EU Summit0:59

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar...

European Council Chief Flaunts OCI Card As India, EU Seal Trade Deal0:37

European Council Chief Flaunts OCI Card As India, EU Seal...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO