Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal village

Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 14, 2025 14:57 IST

A suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings was found on the roof of a house in Una on Saturday, which has caused alarm among the residents of the Himachal Pradesh village.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The balloon resembling an airplane had the markings of the Pakistani flag and "PIA" (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it, the police confirmed.

This comes only days after a similar incident was reported in another village in Una district leading to some apprehension among the locals.

 

Family members of Pappu Nambardar, a resident of Chalet village, found it on the roof of their house on Saturday morning and promptly informed the Daulatpur police post.

Police Post In-charge Ravipal, along with his team, reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police took the balloon into its custody.

As a precautionary measure, police inspected the surrounding area to check for other suspicious objects. As news of the "Pakistani balloon" spread, the spot saw a large crowd of curious people to see the balloon.

Earlier, on December 8, three such balloons were also found in Tatehra village of Gagret sub-division. The balloons had the markings of the Pakistani flag on them, with "I Love Pakistan" written on them.

The police team said the balloons did not have any device attached to it.

Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said that the Pakistani balloons found in Chalet and Tatehra villages have been taken into custody. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the origin of the balloon, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
