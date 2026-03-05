HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir gets Y-Plus security

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir gets Y-Plus security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 01:25 IST

x

A central security team on Wednesday reached the Murshidabad residence of Kabir, who is also the founder president of the Janata Unnayan Party.

Photograph: ANI on X

IMAGE: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kabir sought central security from the Calcutta High Court, citing threats to his life.
  • The Ministry of Home Affairs decided to grant Kabir Y-Plus category security following a high court order.
  • An 11-member team of central security force personnel will provide security to the Bharatpur MLA.
  • In 2023, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was also accorded Y-Plus security, highlighting security concerns for politicians in West Bengal.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who was building a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was accorded Y-Plus category security cover by the central government, a source close to the politician said.

A central security team on Wednesday reached the Murshidabad residence of Kabir, who is also the founder president of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), the source said.

 

Kabir had laid the foundation stone for the at Rejinagar on December 6 last year, escalating political temperature in the state where the assembly elections are likely to be held in April.

In January, Kabir moved the Calcutta High Court seeking central security, citing threats to his life. The court directed him to submit a representation to the ministry of home affairs in this regard.

"Following the high court's order, Kabir filed the application, following which the Centre decided to grant him Y-Plus category security," the source said.

An 11-member team of central security force jawans reached the residence of the Bharatpur MLA in the afternoon.

Kabir released his personal security guards and will be under the cover of the central security from now on, the source said.

In 2023, opposition ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was accorded Y-Plus security.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir floats new political party
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir floats new political party
Can Humayun Kabir's revolt dent TMC's fortunes in Bengal?
Can Humayun Kabir's revolt dent TMC's fortunes in Bengal?
I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir
I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir
Saudi clerics to attend TMC rebel Kabir's 'Babri' event
Saudi clerics to attend TMC rebel Kabir's 'Babri' event
TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row
TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress0:42

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing over 950:20

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing...

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet0:41

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO